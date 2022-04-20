Southwestern Missouri hay producers can learn how to improve their haymaking skills April 26 in Springfield.
University of Missouri Extension in Greene County is presenting the regional hay school in cooperation with Crown Power & Equipment of Monett and Bolivar and Vermeer Corp.
This one-day noncredit course is designed for livestock producers who already own hay equipment or have hay custom-harvested on their land, says MU Extension agronomy specialist Tim Schnakenberg.
All aspects of hay and round bale silage production will be covered, Schnakenberg said.
“There is a lot at stake when making hay and many things to consider to make it worth the effort and to be profitable,” he said. “Attending a hay school is an important management tool to ensure that you will get the most out of your land, time, fertilizer expense and hay equipment during the 2022 season.”
Topics include economics of hay production, forage options, hay quality issues and testing, fertility management, round bale silage management, hay storage, feeding to keep losses low, and nutritional needs of cattle.
The program is 9 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. at the Brookline Church of Christ on state Highway MM off the James River Freeway.
Registration includes materials and a noon meal. Register by April 22 at bit.ly/greenehay22 or by calling the MU Extension Center in Greene County at 417-881-8909.
