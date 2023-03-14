March 31 deadline for prospective customer survey

Are you a farmer, rancher or forest manager? Please share your vital feedback with USDA by taking a nationwide survey at farmers.gov/survey. The survey is completely anonymous, will take about 10 minutes to complete, is available in multiple languages, and will be open until March 31.
The survey focuses on gathering feedback about the Farm Service Agency, Natural Resources Conservation Service and Risk Management Agency.
