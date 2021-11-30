The Kansas Forage and Grassland Council and Kansas State University will be holding a Winter Forage Conference at the Harvey County 4-H Building, 800 W. 1st St., Newton, Kansas, beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 8.
This year’s conference has a mix of Kansas State University, Natural Resources Conservation Service and industry presentations, with sessions covering new technologies for improving forage feed value, selecting the right winter cover crop, alfalfa production, crabgrass as a forage, combating woody encroachment in rangeland, and a farmer panel discussing their progressive approaches and forage sources for extending the grazing season.
Featured speakers include Justin Waggoner, KSU Southwest Research-Extension Center; Doug Spencer, NRCS state grazing specialist; Jerry Gano, Forage Genetics Int.; Dale Helwig, KSU Cherokee County Extension; Trent Page, Star Seed Inc.; and Ben Elliot, co-founder and chief scientist, Energy Curve Technology.
“Our presenters are some of the leading experts in Kansas, and it’s always great to hear from growers and grazers on how they’re making things work on their farm,” said Roger Black, KSFGC president.
“We have a great mix of industry partners presenting at the conference. Companies with a long history and great forage expertise, like Forage Genetics and Star Seed,” said Mark Nelson, KSFGC executive secretary. “And an exciting newcomer, in Energy Curve Technologies, a company that just started in 2020, with several promising feed and forage technologies.”
The event is free for current KSFGC members and $45 for non-members (which includes a KSFGC membership and lunch). The complete agenda is available on the KSFGC website, https://ksfgc.org/upcoming-events/. To renew a membership or join KSFGC prior to the meeting, go to https://ksfgc.org/join-us/, or simply join at the door. The first 30 attendees get a free KSFGC cap.
For more information, to RSVP, or to inquire about a vendor table, contact Ryan Flaming at 316-284-6930 or flaming@ksu.edu, or Dale Helwig at 620-429 3849 or dhelwig@ksu.edu.
