All hay producers in the east central Iowa region are invited to attend the 38th annual Eastern Iowa Hay Producers Association Annual Meeting and Conference on March 9 at Buzzy’s Bar and Grill, 414 Main St., Welton. Registration starts at 10 a.m. with the program scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m.
Registration for the conference is $30 and includes the noon lunch and membership to EIHPA. Tickets can be purchased at the door. Certified crop advisor credits are available. This conference is sponsored by EIHPA, ISU Extension and Outreach and the Iowa Beef Center.
