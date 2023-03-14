Nebraska’s U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency, Lincoln, along with several partners in conservation will be conducting informational meetings for agricultural producers and private landowners interested in the Conservation Reserve Program. The U.S. Department of Agriculture opened a CRP general signup in February, and it runs through April 7.

CRP general signup open now through April 7 in Nebraska

Conservation Reserve Program is having signups in multiple states including Nebraska. (Photo courtesy of Daniel Bigelow.)

CRP is a cornerstone voluntary conservation program offered by USDA. general CRP helps producers and landowners establish long-term, resource-conserving plant species, such as approved grasses or trees, to control soil erosion, improve water quality and enhance wildlife habitat on cropland. In return landowners receive annual rental payments.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.