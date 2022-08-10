University of Missouri Extension nutrient management specialist John Lory recommends applying fall nitrogen in mid-August to cool-season pastures.

091105_Anhydrous001.jpg

University of Nebraska-Lincoln photo.

Despite drought conditions in much of the state, Lory says, “we need to get nitrogen applied now so we can take full advantage of the rains when they do arrive.”

