Livestock owners looking for alfalfa, grass, mix, or other hay products can connect directly with hay producers in their region of Colorado by using the 2022 Colorado Hay Directory available at bit.ly/2022hay. The directory listings include the type and amount of hay available, bale type and size, whether or not laboratory analysis is available, certified weed free status, and identifies organic hay.
“The annual hay directory can save time for producers looking to find hay products in their part of Colorado,” said Danielle Trotta, senior marketing specialist for the Colorado Department of Agriculture. “The directory is even more valuable during times of drought, when producers may need hay early or for livestock owners looking to supplement their own feed reserves.”
