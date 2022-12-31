forage-sorghum-trials.jpg

The Texas A&M AgriLife forage sorghum trials at Bushland included 77 sorghum hybrids and three corn silage plots. (Texas A&M AgriLife photo by Jourdan Bell.)

Producers in the Texas High Plains are reevaluating the forages they grow because of declining irrigation capacities and increasing forage demands from the region’s dairy herds.

The Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service annual Bushland Forage Sorghum Silage Trial provides producers a side-by-side comparison of sorghum hybrids. These represent forage sorghums, sorghum-sudan grasses and grain sorghum, along with corn grown in the same production environment. The 2022 trial compared 77 sorghum hybrids and three corn silage check plots.

