The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will present the Bushland Forage Sorghum Plot Tour beginning at 9 a.m. Sept. 4.
The plots are located west of Amarillo. Exit Interstate 40 at Arnot Road and stay on the westbound interstate frontage road about a mile to Hill Drive. Turn north on Hill Drive for about one-half mile and the plots will be on the left just before Jim Line Road.
The program is free, and two Texas Department of Agriculture continuing education units will be offered—one general and one integrated pest management.
The forage sorghum silage hybrid trial includes 91 hybrids, said Jourdan Bell, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension agronomist, Amarillo. The trial was planted on June 18, and all hybrids will be harvested at soft dough.
Bell said the plot tour is planned to view early maturing hybrids—88 days post planting prior to harvest.
Additionally, Pat Porter, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension entomologist, Lubbock, will discuss insect management in forage sorghums.
Anyone wanting to view later-maturing hybrids closer to harvest should contact Bell at 806‐341‐8925. All visits must be coordinated around potential insecticide applications and irrigation events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.