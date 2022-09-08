CYHAWK_CREST_4C_CORN_FC_62C253292B463.png

Iowa Corn takes pride in sponsoring the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series to celebrate a great tradition, a great rivalry and great farmers across the state. It’s a tribute to the hardworking student athletes and is an opportunity to showcase Iowa’s hardworking farmers who produce the more than 4,000 corn products that fuel the economy.

The Iowa Corn Growers Association and the Iowa Corn Promotion Board partner with Learfield on behalf of the University of Iowa and Iowa State University Athletic Departments for the title sponsorship of the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series. The game starts at 3 p.m. Sept. 10 at Iowa City.

