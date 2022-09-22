Fungal pathogens represent a large and economically significant challenge to crops worldwide. The challenge is so great, in fact, diseases caused by fungal pathogens can cause crop losses of 10% to 20% (worth $100 billion to $200 billion) each year.

Historically, a variety of biological, chemical, and mechanical methods have been used to fight fungal diseases, said Roger Wise, a plant geneticist with the USDA's Agricultural Research Service Corn Insects and Crop Genetics Research unit in Ames, Iowa. Lately, though, researchers have focused on molecular methods to develop disease-resistant crops, which would reduce the need for, and damage caused by, chemical fungicides.

d4971-1.jpg

Plant geneticist Roger Wise examines barley while researching ways to fight diseases caused by fungal pathogens. (Photo courtesy of Roger Wise.)

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.