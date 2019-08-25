With harvest beginning in some states and right around the corner in others, National Corn Growers Association reminds farmers that following pesticide labels is critical right through the end of the season.
In particular, it’s important to pay close attention to preharvest interval requirements. These requirements are designed to ensure that any potential traces of the product left behind are at levels that will not cause disruptions in trade.
Every pesticide has a maximum residue level specific to each crop for which it is labeled. MRLs are a measurement of acceptable pesticide residues, set far below toxicological safety limits, for every product treated with pesticides.
They provide a standard to help ensure that food treated with pesticides is safe for consumption and ultimately verify that farmers have used crop protection products correctly. Especially in international markets, if shipments are tested and the MRL for one or more pesticides is exceeded that delivery may be rejected. While this is a rare situation, NCGA encourages farmers to continue to use responsible application practices to reduce any potential barriers to U.S. corn reaching destinations around the world.
To easily access digital copies of pesticide labels, visit and search the CDMS label database.
