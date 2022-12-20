flickner-farm-tour-with-nasa.jpg

Ray Flickner (far right) talks about research being done on his farm near Moundridge. The Flickner Innovation Farm will host a workshop in Inman Jan. 12 to update farmers on recent research projects. (Courtesy photo.)

The Flickner Innovation Farm will host a Jan. 12, 2023, workshop to present up-to-date outcomes from the farm’s technology implementation and projects studying natural resource use. There will also be a presentation from NASA about how their programs can benefit farm management.

The workshop will take place at the Inman Community Center and will feature a range of experts speaking on a variety of subjects, including groundwater nitrate dynamics, protein sampling and grain quality, using cover crops for soil health, irrigation management, and more.

