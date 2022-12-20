Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Online Access Plus Print
Subscribing to our services is a three step process. First you have to create an account and then you have to pick if you want to subscribe to digital and or print.
Some people only want to be a digital subscriber to get access online and others want to also receive the print edition.
If you are already a print subscriber and want online access, it is free, you simply have to create an online account and then attach your print subscription account number to the online account you create.
As an existing print subscriber it is easy to get FREE access to all our online content.
When you click get started below it will walk you through creating an online account to attach your print subscription number to.
After your account is created it will ask you to either add a subscription for online access or click on the print subscriber button. Click the print subscriber button header and it will open a dropdown, now click on get started. The page will reload and you will be prompted to enter an account number and a zip code.
IT IS VERY IMPORTANT TO USE THE NUMBER OFF OF THE MOST RECENT ISSUE OR ANYTHING AFTER JANUARY 28, 2019 TO GAIN ACCESS!
OLD ACCOUNT NUMBERS WILL NOT WORK
The account number and zip code are easily available on your most recent issue of the High Plains Journal or Midwest Ag Journal in the address fields as is shown here. Sometimes the account number has extra zero's in front of it, just ignore those.
Ray Flickner (far right) talks about research being done on his farm near Moundridge. The Flickner Innovation Farm will host a workshop in Inman Jan. 12 to update farmers on recent research projects. (Courtesy photo.)
The Flickner Innovation Farm will host a Jan. 12, 2023, workshop to present up-to-date outcomes from the farm’s technology implementation and projects studying natural resource use. There will also be a presentation from NASA about how their programs can benefit farm management.
The workshop will take place at the Inman Community Center and will feature a range of experts speaking on a variety of subjects, including groundwater nitrate dynamics, protein sampling and grain quality, using cover crops for soil health, irrigation management, and more.
Organizers say the investigations from Kansas State University and University of Kansas researchers, local producers, and industry partners are helping to fine-tune current and emerging technologies that conserve water use while improving water quality and soil health.
“We have done just about everything this year, from looking at the water quality in our wells to chatting with scientists from NASA about the satellites in space,” said Ray Flickner, who owns and operates the Flickner Innovation Farm, located near Moundridge, Kan. “I’m excited to let people know what we’ve learned, in hopes that it will make a difference for other producers.”
The program begins at 10 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m. The event is free, and lunch will be provided. More information, including registration, is available online from the Kansas Center for Agricultural Resources and the Environment. Those interested in attending should register with KCARE by Jan. 9.
The Innovation Farm is a partnership between Flickner, university scientists, watershed specialists and industry leaders. Together, they are conducting studies in a large-farm setting to identify the most efficient technologies and techniques for Kansas producers to use on their own farms.
Several K-State faculty members are conducting research at the Innovation Farm, including studies about soil health and cover crops; nutrient management; weed management; protein mapping and grain quality studies; and investigations on the effects of long-term cropping systems on fertilizer requirements.
In addition to presentations about ongoing projects and upcoming research, the meeting will also include opportunities to meet with vendors and other industry representatives.
Futures: at least a 10 minute delay. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.