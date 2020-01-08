The Nebraska Corn Growers Association is now accepting applications for the fifth class of the Future Leaders in Agriculture Scholarship Program. The FLAGship Program is a scholarship program intended for future agricultural leaders in Nebraska. The Nebraska Corn Growers Association will award up to five $2,000 scholarships to high school seniors or college freshmen who are continuing their education in the state of Nebraska. Three of the scholarships are set aside strictly for those students pursuing a degree directly related to agriculture. Two of the scholarships are open to non-agricultural degree seeking students.
To be eligible for this scholarship students must be a member of NeCGA or the son/daughter of an NeCGA member. The application for the FLAGship Program must include one letter of recommendation, a current resume (not to exceed one page), as well as proof that the student is continuing their education in state. Applicants are also asked to explain how they will advocate for agriculture in their future career as well as what issues they feel the ag industry is currently facing.
Applications must be postmarked by Feb. 28. Packets can be mailed to 4435 O Street, Suite 210 Lincoln, NE 68510, ATTN: Director of Grower Services, or emailed to mwrich@necga.org. Recipients will be notified in March 2020 and scholarships will be distributed in December 2020. For more information about the scholarship and an application, visit necga.org or call 402-438-6459.
