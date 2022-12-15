Trade Deal.png

U.S. Sens. Deb Fischer, R-NE, and Tammy Duckworth, D-IL, led a bipartisan letter with 24 of their Senate colleagues to the United States Trade Representative and the Department of Agriculture expressing concern over Mexico’s efforts to ban U.S. genetically engineered corn.

In 2020, Mexican President Lopez Obrador issued a presidential decree that Mexico would phase out the use of genetically modified corn by 2024. Such an action is unsupported by science and would run afoul of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, or USMCA.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.