The Algodon Club raised $16,000 at the annual First Bale of Cotton and Scholarship Fundraiser. With the help of his BASF rep and his farm team, Wesley Vanderpool from Alamo, Texas, harvested this year's first bale. Vanderpool’s cottonseed of choice was Stoneville's ST4990 variety.
This is the ninth consecutive year a BASF variety was featured for first bale in the United States. In addition, each year the company purchases the bale to support the scholarship fund.
