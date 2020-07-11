Farmobile LLC, Leawood, Kansas, has launched the Farmobile Index—a crop progress and benchmarking tool that leverages crowd-sourced data to deliver planting and harvest insights to farmer-customers.
The Farmobile Index provides users with a daily view into aggregate, state-level crop results, ahead of U.S. Department of Agriculture-National Agricultural Statistics Service reported survey estimates. This allows farmer-customers to glean crop progress insights, which the rest of the marketplace may not realize for up to a week.
The index provides farmers with state-level, aggregated totals of planted and harvested acres, plus yield, while contributing their anonymized, ground-truthed data to enrich the accuracy of the data set. Users can create customized views by selecting state(s) and date ranges, and compare what is happening infield to USDA-NASS reported estimates.
"We created the Farmobile Index exclusively for our farmer-users to bridge the gap in data reporting that currently exists in ag, and ultimately help reduce market volatility," said Jason Tatge, CEO of Farmobile. "It is designed to give them a daily straight-from-the-machine, view of planting and harvest progress as it happens. For too long, farmers have been at the mercy of commodity markets—the Farmobile Index is meant to put more power back in the farmers' hands, so they can make strategic decisions about how they market their crop."
The Index is updated daily with machine-generated data collected by the Farmobile PUC device. This ensures that farmer-customers get the most timely results. For more information, see a representative or visit www.farmobile.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.