Farm families across the state are laser-focused on wheat harvest, but county 4-H fair deadlines are also quickly approaching. Whether your 4-H'er is catching samples for the crop production project, snapping the perfect harvest photo during dinner or still trying to decide on the perfect recipe for a foods entry, Kansas Wheat has resources available and additional opportunities to share those projects with others across the state.
Festival-tested recipes available from the National Festival of Breads
The National Festival of Breads is a public festival held every other year. Recipe entries from around the country are tested out in the Syngenta Speak for Wheat Test Kitchen at the Kansas Wheat Innovation Center by nutrition educator Cindy Falk. Each of the finalists’ recipes is truly one of the best of the best with detailed instructions, tips and nutrition information provided.
Check out traditional yeast bread and roll recipes, recipes with unique ingredients like strawberry lemonade or Thai peanut sauce and even recipes for creating beautiful shapes at https://nationalfestivalofbreads.com/recipes.
EatWheat shares recipes, activities and farmer stories
Looking for even more recipes to comb through for the perfect fair entry or harvest meal? EatWheat is a consumer-facing website that provides awareness of farm and production practices while also sharing beautiful wheat photography, full meal ideas, activities for the entire family like salt dough ornaments (a great 4-H craft project!) and—of course—the best wheat foods recipes around.
Explore the fun at EatWheat.org.
Mark your calendar for the Kansas 4-H Wheat Expo
As county fair participants start looking to practice recipes for the State Fair or youth want to show off their wheat photography or just learn more about wheat, mark your calendars for the Kansas 4-H Wheat Expo. Sponsored by the Kansas Wheat Commission and many other partners from across the state, the Kansas 4-H Wheat Expo is scheduled for Thursday, August 4. The one-day event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Stafford County Annex Building in St. John. The event is open to all and has special opportunities targeted to 4-H and FFA members.
In addition to a wheat judging contest, 4-H and FFA youth ages 7 to 19 and Cloverbuds ages 5 to 6 can participate in a Market Wheat Show. Enrollment in the project is not required (except for Division 1) and there will be cash awards for the two placings in each division in addition to ribbons for all entries.
The Market Wheat Show includes:
Division 1 — Bin Run Wheat — Crop Production Project. Send a 1 lb. bin run sample of wheat along with completed entry card to KSU. Exhibitor must be enrolled in Crop Production and Management. Limit 2 per exhibitor. Entries must be different varieties. Open only to youth ages 7–19 (no Cloverbuds). Samples must be postmarked by July 15, 2022.
Division 2 — Bin Run Wheat — Adopt a Producer. Send a 1 lb. bin run sample of wheat along with completed entry card to KSU. For youth not enrolled in Crop Production and Management who adopt a wheat producer. Limit 2 per exhibitor. Entries must be different varieties. Open only to youth ages 7-19 (no Cloverbuds). Samples must be postmarked by July 15, 2022.
Division 3 — Clean Wheat — 1 Quart. One quart jar of cleaned wheat. May be mechanically cleaned, but handpicked is advantageous. Bring entry day of show, labeled with name, county/district, club and variety.
Division 4 — Yeast Rolls. Three standard yeast rolls, any kind with wheat flour as major ingredient and no additions (i.e. nuts, fruit, cheese). Place on a plate enclosed in a plastic bag and include recipe. Bring entry day of show, labeled with name, club and county/district.
Division 5 — Cookies. Three standard-sized cookies of any kind with wheat flour as a major ingredient. Place on a plate enclosed in a plastic bag and include recipe. Bring entry day of show, labeled with name, county/district and club.
Division 6 — Muffins. Three standard-sized muffins of any kind with wheat flour as a major ingredient. Place on a plate enclosed in a plastic bag and include recipe. Bring entry day of show, labeled with name, county/district and club.
Division 7 — Wheat Photo. 8 x 10 photograph related to wheat. Black/white, color, landscape, etc. are accepted. All photos compete against each other. Use Kansas State Fair 4-H mounting rules. Bring entry day of show, labeled with name, county/district and club.
Division 8 — Wheat Educational Poster. Use standard poster board (22” X 28”) or 3’ X 4’ (maximum) display board. The central theme must be related to wheat. Photos and artwork are allowed, but no copyrighted materials. Bring entry day of show, labeled with name, county/district and club.
Division 9 — Cloverbuds (ages 5 – 6). Cloverbuds may compete in Divisions 3 – 8. Participation ribbons will be given. Entries will not be judged, and are not eligible for cash prizes.
In addition to the exhibits and judging contest, participants will be able to tour the Stafford County Flour Mill, Osborne Fruit and Vegetables—a family-owned, field-to-table produce business—and Spare Farms, which market vegetables sold at farmers' markets in surrounding cities.
Registration for the event is now open and will close on July 25. There is a small registration fee of $6.00 per person, which is payable the day of the event.
Learn more about the 2022 Kansas 4-H/FFA Wheat Expo at https://www.kansas4-h.org/events-activities/conferences-events/wheat/index.html.
