A panel of judges has selected the final recipes that will be represented in the eighth National Festival of Breads, sponsored by King Arthur Baking Company and Kansas Wheat. This year’s virtual event is scheduled for June 1.
“The National Festival of Breads celebrates the creativity of America’s home bakers,” said Cindy Falk, co-chairperson of the event and nutrition educator for Kansas Wheat. “Join us on June 1 from the comfort of your home as we share the stories behind our finalists’ winning recipes and announce who will be America’s next top bread baker.”
Four finalists have been named for the biennial National Festival of Breads, the nation's only national amateur bread-baking competition. In addition to the four finalists, the judges also selected 23 Honorable Mention Awards. Finalists and award recipients represent states from coast to coast.
Finalists include Marian Evoniuk, from Austin, Texas, with her Mocha Coffee Pecan Babka in the Go Nuts category; Carol Adamek, from Dallas, Texas, with her Nutty Pumpkin Cranberry Dinner Rolls in the Quick & Easy category; Susan Wiebe, from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with her Knotty 7 Grain Rolls in the Wholesome & Healthy category; and Gloria Piantek, from West LaFayette, Indiana, with her Cheese Lover's Barbecue Bread Twists in the Say Cheese category.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.