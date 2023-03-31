Soybean growers have more options when fighting soybean cyst nematodes.

(Journal photo.)

At a time when soybean prices are likely to remain high for some time, and demand for sustainable fuels from sources including soybean oil is skyrocketing, ongoing efforts to combat soybean cyst nematodes are more important than ever.

Soybean cyst nematodes are microscopic roundworms, or Heterodera glycines, that infect the roots of soybeans and other plants, especially legumes and some weed species. Their egg packets, or cysts, can contain hundreds of eggs that are released into the soil. They can remain viable for years until a suitable host plant is found and can be assumed to be present at some level throughout the Great Plains and in soybean-growing regions in general, except in the deep South where other nematodes take their place.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.