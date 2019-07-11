Wyoming experienced mostly warm weather with scattered showers for the week ending July 7. Most area had favorable conditions for fieldwork, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Mountain Regional Field Office, Wyoming. Topsoil and subsoil moisture levels were in the mostly adequate to surplus range with totals of both adequate and surplus categories better than last year and the five-year average. A reporter from northwestern Wyoming indicated that mountain pastures are late causing producers to look for spring/early summer pasture while waiting for mountain pastures to grow. A reporter from Western Wyoming stated that they had a pretty good week finishing up their first cutting of alfalfa hay. Three reporters from Southeastern Wyoming reported that they received rain with some hail. The U.S. drought monitor released on July 3 showed most of Wyoming with good moisture.
