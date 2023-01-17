A new year brings new opportunities and that is what is in store for the FiberMax Center for Discovery in Lubbock, Texas.
The agricultural education center concluded a successful $6.4 million fund drive in December. Donors were recognized during a recent ceremony.
Dan Taylor, a retired farmer and businessman from Ropesville, Texas, who is president of the FiberMax executive committee, said much excitement is ahead thanks to donors who embraced a vision.
“I tear up thinking about it,” he said later adding. “It was a dream that became a reality.” Taylor thanked board members and staff members who put in many hours with their time, talents and contributions a successful campaign.
A pre-Christmas gift with a combined contribution of $2.6 million, was announced during the festivities. That joint donation was made by Craig and Ann McDonald of Lubbock, Joe and Christy Hurst and Terry and Sheri Hurst, both of Idalou. The families have long-time ties in agricultural production and agri-business in the region. Their contribution is the final funding needed to start construction on a one-of-kind agricultural literacy wing called AgWorks.
“It’s an honor to be able to be a part of this. When they first mentioned this, I knew this would be our deal for the museum,” said Joe Hurst at the press conference as he addressed the crowd on behalf of the three families.
Lacey Hoelting, director of the FiberMax Center for Discovery, said the promise did become a reality and she recalled the early days of a temporary office. She remembered a brainstorming session and a comment was made that it was important to have an exhibit where children could learn about agriculture. That statement sparked an idea and that idea became a plan and donations started to arrive in 2015. It was an important personal year for Hoelting as one of her daughter’s was born and is now 7 years old and a first grader.
The Texas Farm Bureau was one of the early donors, she said, but like many fund drives they tend to hit a lull. Hoelting credited both of her daughters and their friends for their inspiration to keep going. Both of her daughters made donations from their piggybanks to help fill the fundraising thermometer to show the impact of the McDonald and Hursts gifts to reach its $6.4 million goal, which had been upped from $4.3 million as a result of the impact of inflation and COVID-19 pandemic.
From the smallest to the largest gift, “every gift counts,” she said.
The goal of the board of directors, which included receiving community input, is to educate the public about the importance of agriculture so they could understand where their food and fiber comes from and the people who grow and raise it, Hoelting said. Also, the story needs to be about the opportunities in agriculture throughout the industry.
AgWorks is a hands-on gallery focused on students up to fourth grade and teaches visitors of all ages where their food and fiber comes from and connecting them back to the producers. Exhibits include an irrigation water table, crop cycles, a large animal vet clinic, animal barn and grocery store. Throughout the gallery 5,000-square foot gallery, visitors will find a theme of careers in agriculture, where children can explore a variety of jobs from truck drivers to scientists.
“Every school, even 80 to 100 miles from here, every year, I’m going to stay a third or fourth grader will visit this museum on a field trip,” Hurst said as he discussed educational impact.
“We have had a lot of success and some delays but today is an amazing success story,” said Curtis Griffith, head of FiberMax Center’s capital campaign and chairman of City Bank.
He and Hoelting emphasized there are needs to be met and sponsorships available in the next phase.
The FiberMax Center for Discovery, 1121 Canyon Lake Drive, is a nonprofit agricultural educator and history center based in Lubbock, Texas, with a mission to preserve the history, tell the story and instill pride American agriculture and values. Started as the Lubbock County Historical Collection in 1969 by the Commissioner’s Court. The FiberMax Center has grown to encompass 24 acres with 35,000 feet of exhibit space, three holograms, a cotton stripper simulator, and a rental venue. In 2023, the center will break ground on AgWorks, with 5,000 square feet of exhibits aimed at fourth grade and younger, in addition to a cotton heritage center. More information is available at 877-789-8335 or at www.agriculturehistory.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.