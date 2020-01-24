Corn and wheat growers across Nebraska will be able to gain hands-on experience with cutting-edge technologies that will allow them to more precisely identify the amount of nitrogen fertilizer their crops need, while preventing excess nitrates from ending up in the state’s water supply.
This opportunity comes in the form of a $1.2 million On-Farm Conservation Innovation Trials grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resource Conservation Service. The grant was awarded to 14 extension educators and four extension specialists working with Nebraska Extension’s On-Farm Research Network. The network consists of producers from across the state who work with the University of Nebraska–Lincoln to try out new technologies and emerging practices in their own operations. Each year, 60 to 70 producers and agronomists participate in 70 to 100 trials, said Laura Thompson, an extension educator who helps coordinate the On-Farm Research Network.
Thompson said producers involved with the project will use new technologies to more precisely apply nitrogen fertilizer to their crops. Thompson hopes that by better managing nitrogen applications, farmers will increase profits, while preventing excess nitrogen from leaching into the water supply.
In turn, the university can evaluate and improve the technologies on real, working farms across Nebraska’s diverse crop production environments.
The On-Farm Conservation Innovation Trials grant program is a new resource for institutions helping implement conservation-friendly agricultural practices.
For producers, using the right amount of nitrogen fertilizer is critically important. Using too little can lead to significant yield loss. Using too much can result in elevated levels of nitrate in groundwater. High levels of nitrate can lead to unsafe drinking water, as well as threats to biodiversity and the overall health of natural resources.
“The Conservation Innovation Grants program is funding the future of conservation and agriculture,” said Matthew Lohr, Natural Resource Conservation Service chief.
The grant will fund 40 trials a year for three years. Producers who wish to participate in the program can contact Thompson or visit https://cropwatch.unl.edu/farmresearch for more information. Those who wish to participate in the program must be Environmental Quality Incentives Program eligible.
