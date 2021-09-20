The Fendt Rogator 900 series applicator adjusts between standard and high clearance with the push of a button to deliver season-long crop care versatility. The Fendt Rogator converts from liquid to dry application or vice versa in as little as two hours.
The Rogator applicator offers a single machine for applying liquid or dry crop care products any time—pre-plant, post-emerge, mid-season or late-season—as well as cover-crop seeding or application of nutrients or burndown products in the fall. The applicator is backed by a three-year Gold Star Customer Care maintenance, service and warranty programs.
For more information, see a dealer or visit www.Fendt.com/us.
