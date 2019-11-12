2019_10_Taiwan-DDGS-Team-6.jpeg

The U.S. Grains Council recently organized a team of feed millers from Taiwan to travel to Illinois, Nebraska and Washington to learn more about the efficiency of the supply chain of U.S. dried distillers grains with solubles. Team members also learned how U.S. farmers use agricultural equipment and technology to efficiently manage their farm operations, and they visited an ethanol plant to better understand how the feed ingredient is produced. 

