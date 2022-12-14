Farmers can expect a challenging marketing environment for agricultural crops grown in 2023 as the global economy faces recessionary challenges, according to a Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service grains marketing economist.

cotton-harvesters-1024x742.jpg

Farmers looking to market their crops in 2023 will have do so carefully amid several challenging economic factors. (Texas A&M AgriLife photo by Courtney Sacco.)

“The economic challenges around the world are severe,” said Mark Welch, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension grain marketing economist, told attendees at the Texas Plant Protection Association conference.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.