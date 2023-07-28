Farmland

As interest rates remain high and farmers’ cash is more constrained, bank credit has shifted somewhat from land purchases to operational lending. The pace of farmland sales has reached a plateau in every region, although the best farmland still commands top prices and buyer interest.

That was the take of Paul Schadegg, senior vice president of operations for Farmers National, following the Kansas City Fed’s Midwestern  survey of banks. “Midwest banks are seeing increased operational lending, as input costs have increased for farmers,” Schadegg told High Plains Journal. He thinks the higher-interest credit environment will continue for the foreseeable future, although he added that much depends on the commodities market.

