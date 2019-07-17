It was a dry week in Iowa that allowed farmers 6 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending July 14, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Upper Midwest Regional Field Office, Iowa. This was the most days suitable for fieldwork this season. The recent dry weather helped farmers catch up on fieldwork activities; however, there were many comments that areas in Iowa now need rain to help crops continue to move along.
Topsoil moisture condition was rated 1 percent very short, 14 percent short, 78 percent adequate and 7 percent surplus. Districts in the southern third of Iowa reported topsoil moisture conditions with over 25 percent short to very short. This is the first time this season any district in Iowa reported topsoil moisture condition at 25 percent or higher short to very short. Subsoil moisture condition was rated 0 percent very short, 9 percent short, 80 percent adequate and 11 percent surplus.
Eight percent of the corn crop has begun to silk, 13 days behind last year and 10 days behind the 5-year average. Corn condition rated 62 percent good to excellent. Nearly all of the expected soybean crop has emerged at 98 percent statewide. Twenty-six percent of the crop has started to bloom, 12 days behind last year and 9 days behind average. Soybean condition rated 63 percent good to excellent. Ninety-six percent of the oat crop has headed, 1 week behind average. Fifty-five percent of the crop has started coloring, 5 days behind both last year and average. Oat condition improved from the previous week to 65 percent good to excellent.
