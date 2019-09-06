On Sept. 18, K-State Research and Extension Douglas County, in cooperation with the Kansas Rural Center, will hold a farm tour and discussion at Juniper Hill Farms, 1547 N. 2000 Road, Lawrence, from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The tour will focus on the challenges and opportunities for improved risk management in the production of fruit and vegetables and other specialty crops in Kansas. Many crop insurance options and other risk management programs that more common row crops have access to are either not available for specialty crops or can be challenging for specialty crop growers to utilize.
In order to raise awareness of these challenges and to help farmers connect with farm service providers, this workshop will provide a brief panel discussion of some of the challenges faced by specialty crop growers and then a tour of part of Juniper Hill Farms specialty crop production operations. Crop insurance agents, farm service providers and the general public with an interest in specialty crop production are encouraged to attend.
The event is free to attend, but registration is requested - https://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07egkoeibx7d457877&oseq=&c=&ch=.
For more information, contact Tom Buller, 785-843-7058, tombuller@ksu.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.