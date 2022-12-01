ERSfore.jpg

USDA’s Economic Research Service forecasts inflation-adjusted U.S. net cash farm income—gross cash income minus cash expenses—to increase by $30.1 billion (19.1%) to $187.9 billion in 2022. This total would be the highest on record for the inflation-adjusted data series.

U.S. net farm income is forecast to increase by $10.7 billion (7.2%) to $160.5 billion in 2022, its highest level since 1973 after adjusting for inflation. Net farm income is a broader measure of farm sector profitability that incorporates noncash items such as changes in inventories, economic depreciation, and gross imputed rental income.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.