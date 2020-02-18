The Department of Agricultural Economics at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln has published video resources on farm bill details for producers as the March 15 deadline for new program enrollment decisions approaches.
“The decision between these programs is substantially different than it was during signup under the last farm bill in 2014,” Lubben said. “Changing market price levels and expectations affect relative protection levels in each of the programs and may effect producer decisions.”
The 2018 farm bill reauthorized the existing Agriculture Risk Coverage and Price Loss Coverage safety net programs that were in the 2014 farm bill, however, producers will need to make new program enrollment decisions with their local FSA office by March 15.
In late 2019 and early 2020, Nebraska Extension and the USDA Farm Service Agency in Nebraska collaborated to reach thousands of agricultural professionals at over 30 farm bill education meetings across the state. The two presentations are available in their entirety and as short segments organized by topic.
The recorded presentation is led by Brad Lubben, extension policy specialist and associate professor in the Department of Agricultural Economics, and Cathy Anderson, chief specialist of production and compliance programs with the USDA Farm Service Agency in Nebraska.
More resources to assist producers in their decision-making are available at https://agecon.unl.edu/ag-public-policy.
