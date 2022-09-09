FAPRI outlook.png

Grain and livestock producers have reasons to be optimistic heading into 2023, but there are substantial headwinds that could put a damper in the years that follow.

Pat Westhoff, director of the Food and Agricultural Policy Research Institute at the University of Missouri, spoke about the findings of his research team in the Aug. 30 outlook.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.