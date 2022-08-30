20220830-mums.jpg

Public domain image of mums, via Wikimedia Commons.

Fall is time for the changing of the guard in flower beds and containers. As some summer flowers shout their last hurrah, others gradually fade into the background.

To fill in holes in the landscape, many nurseries and garden centers offer replacement plants such as mums, asters and pansies that will spruce up areas where summer plants have dwindled, said University of Missouri Extension horticulturist David Trinklein. Milder temperatures in late summer allow plants to convert more sugars into vibrant plant pigments that help them put on vivid displays of color.

