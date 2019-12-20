Here’s how one University of Wyoming Extension educator surveying malting barley markets in the Big Horn Basin and an extension agricultural economics scientist browsing a table recipe book in France came to the same conclusion.
Their idea to bring ancient grains to Wyoming began 4,750 miles apart then converged on UW research and extension centers and in producer fields to determine if the grains could survive Wyoming’s persnickety climate zones—and if grown, whether any products would interest consumers.
Emmer, einkorn and spelt are called ancient grains because evidence shows them being grown more than 10,000 years ago in ancient Mesopotamia during the first agricultural revolution and later fueling pharaoh’s Egypt thousands of years later. Modern New World producers bypassed them because an extra step is needed to remove their hulls, increasing costs. Grains not needing that extra step were developed.
Now, rising consumer interest in niche foods has farmers and scientists taking a new look at these grains.
Senior research scientist Tom Foulke was in a chateau in Blois, France, looking at that recipe book while he was shepherding UW students during an annual international course.
Emmer, spelt and einkorn are the world’s first domesticated cereal crops.
Meanwhile, agriculture and horticulture educator Caitlin Youngquist based in Washakie County experimented growing a small amount of emmer and spelt in the bountiful Big Horn Basin.
Named First Grains after the first domesticated cereal crops, the project grew into crop and nutrition research and marketing efforts—Youngquist and agronomy and cropping systems specialist Carrie Eberle in crops, assistant professor Jill Keith in the Department of Family and Consumer Sciences studying nutrition, and Foulke exploring potential products and markets, trying to guide a project a public university just isn’t built for.
Big Horn Basin harvests burst with commodity crops and seed but not many niche crops that go into an organic or health food market.
Some Wyoming bakers have experimented with using the grains, as have some microbreweries.
Ancient grains like einkorn and emmer aren’t going to take over malting barley acres in the Basin, said Youngquist, “But it does provide some other options for growers who want to grow something different or want to grow something that goes into a local food product or local breweries they could maybe sell to at a premium or as a niche-marketed product.”
