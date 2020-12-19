The 2021 Nebraska Crop Production Clinics will feature research updates and information tailored to regional crop issues and grower interests in a new online format this year. The sessions, which will be hosted via Zoom, will cover a wide range of topics, including cropping system management, soil nutrition, irrigation, pest management, ag technology and agribusiness management.
Western Nebraska focused clinics
Jan. 5, 2021
Jan. 12, 2021
Jan. 19, 2021
Central Nebraska focused clinics
Jan. 6, 2021
Jan. 13, 2021
Jan. 20, 2021
Eastern Nebraska focused clinics
Jan. 7, 2021
Jan. 14, 2021
Jan. 21, 2021
There will be a limited opportunity to view the presentations in person at various county locations, depending on local COVID-19 directed health measures. All in-person attendees must follow University of Nebraska-Lincoln guidelines for face masks and social distancing. More information on in-person viewing will be available at the Crop Production Clinics 2021 website.
"Individual clinics will be customized to address topics specific to that area of the state, allowing growers to get research-based information on the issues they face locally," said Chris Proctor, weed management extension educator and clinic coordinator. For example, the eastern Nebraska programs will include information on "Industrial Hemp Tolerance to 3 Early-Post and Late-Post Herbicides”, and in western Nebraska, topics include "Managing Palmer Amaranth in Dry Edible Beans Without Reflex”.
Sponsored by Nebraska Extension, the clinics will enable commercial and non-commercial pesticide applicators to renew licenses for Ag Plant and Demonstration/Research, and private pesticide applicators will also be able to renew their licenses.
Certified Crop Advisor credits will be available in the areas of crop production, nutrient management, integrated pest management, water management and professional development.
Pre-registration for the clinics is required and costs $80. Program agendas and online registration for each site will be available on the CPC website.
