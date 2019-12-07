The 2020 Nebraska Crop Production Clinics will feature research updates and information tailored to regional crop issues and grower interests. Session topics will include cropping system management, extreme weather impact on agriculture, soil nutrition, irrigation, pest management, and marketing.
Jan. 7 – Gering, Gering Civic Center, 1050 M St.
Jan. 8 – North Platte Sandhills Convention Center, 2102 S. Jeffers St.
Jan. 10 – Beatrice Southeast Community College Truman Center, 4771 West Scott Rd.
Jan. 13 – Norfolk Lifelong Learning Center, Northeast Community Center, 601 E. Benjamin Ave.
Jan. 14 – York Holthus Convention Center, 3130 Holen Ave.
Jan. 15 – Mead UNL Eastern Nebraska Research and Extension Center, 1071 County Road G.
Sponsored by Nebraska Extension, the programs will be held at six sites this January and include pesticide applicator recertification training at each.
"Individual clinics will be customized to address topics specific to that area of the state, allowing growers to get research-based information on the issues they face locally," Proctor said. For example, the eastern Nebraska programs will include information on "Making Data-Driven Decisions on Soybean Inoculation," he said. In western Nebraska, topics include "Integrated Management of Kochia."
“We strive to provide practical, profitable, environmentally sound, high-impact training for agricultural professionals and producers,” said Chris Proctor, weed management extension educator and clinic coordinator.
Program agendas and online registration for each site will be available at http://agronomy.unl.edu/cpc. Pre-registration is required and costs $80.
A maximum of six Certified Crop Advisor credits will be available per day in these areas: crop production (two), nutrient management (one), integrated pest management (six), water management (one), and professional development (two).
Pesticide applicator recertification
The clinics will be the primary venue for commercial and non-commercial pesticide applicators to renew their licenses in the ag plant and demonstration/research categories. The crop production clinics also will serve as a venue for private pesticide applicators to renew their licenses.
