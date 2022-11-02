unnamed(1).png

Recently released quality information from U.S. Wheat Associates adds a positive note to an otherwise disheartening 2022 wheat harvest—despite the persistent drought conditions that limited yields, U.S. farmers produced one of the highest quality hard red winter crops in years.

“It’s no surprise that the 2022 wheat crop took a hit on volume,” said Kansas Wheat CEO Justin Gilpin. “But our milling and baking customers will be very happy with the quality and performance of this year’s harvest, thanks to overall protein, milling yield and loaf volume that are significantly higher than average.”

