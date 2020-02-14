All Oklahoma producers and applicators who plan to apply XtendiMax, FeXapan, Engenia to dicamba-tolerant cotton or soybeans in 2020 will need training.
There is a federally mandated training for Oklahoma applicators who plan to apply approved dicamba products to dicamba-tolerant cotton or soybeans in 2020. This annual training will cover application requirements, specific record keeping, and other label clarifications unique to these products. Producers and/or applicators have to be certified applicators (private or commercial) and attend an annual dicamba training. Even if you attended a dicamba training last year, you will have to attend the new training this year.
Contact your local Oklahoma Cooperative Extension office, to find out when a local training will be held near you.
This year, certified applicators will not receive a new card in the mail indicating they have completed the training, (D designation on card). ODAFF will house a master list of applicators who have attended a training.
Only certified applicators may purchase and apply these products. Applicators operating under the supervision of a certified applicator may not purchase or apply these products.
Texas producers
If you plan to apply Engenia, Xtendimax, FeXapan, Tavium, and/or Enlistone/EnlistDuo in 2020, you must attend an auxin training.
Oklahoma does not require training for Enlist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.