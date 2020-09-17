The Environmental Protection Agency denied a majority of the “gap-year" small refinery exemptions from 2011-2018 compliance years under the Renewable Fuels Standard. Iowa Corn Growers Association President Carl Jardon made the following statement.
“ICGA has repeatedly pushed the Administration to deny these gap-year waivers for months, and we are glad the EPA is supporting President Trump’s commitment to Iowa farmers and has taken steps to uphold the integrity of the RFS by denying the vast majority of the refinery petitions. For the RFS to be upheld entirely, the EPA should apply the Tenth Circuit Court decisions on SREs nationwide and similarly deny the remaining gap-year waivers. When it is upheld, the RFS is one of America’s most successful energy policies, requiring environmentally friendly, renewable biofuels be blended into our nation’s fuel supply. By having the gap-waivers denied and looking to deny future waivers, this helps secure the RFS for the future and allows some certainty for Iowa’s corn farmers in a year that has had little rewards.”
ICGA thanks the corn farmers that contacted their elected officials in efforts to get the waivers denied. ICGA will continue to work on behalf of corn farmers to ensure the RFS is upheld and to restore certainty in the marketplace for Iowa’s corn farmers.
