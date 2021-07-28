National Sorghum Producers is accepting entries for the 2021 National Sorghum Producers Yield Contest. Yield contestants are split into east and west regions for each division. Contest divisions include irrigated, dryland no-till, dryland tillage and one winner for food grade.
All forms must be completed and emailed to NSP office no later than Dec. 1, 2021. Visit https://sorghumgrowers.com/yield-contest/ or contact Jessi Lopez at 806-678-6834 or jessi@sorghumgrowers.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.