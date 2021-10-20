Farmer success starts with seed performance, which is driven by strong agronomics and innovative product development. The new Field Forged series from NK Seeds, Downers Grove, Illinois, coming this fall, is built on those two core pillars. The inaugural lineup will feature a number of proven hybrids and varieties as well as the latest portfolio additions to come out of the Syngenta Seeds pipeline.
The series will include 10 new NK corn hybrids, four new Enogen corn hybrids and 20 new NK soybean varieties for the 2022 growing season, selected for both agronomics and yield potential.
Each hybrid and variety selected for the series is backed by demonstrated performance and has been tested vigorously in the field. Quinn Showalter, NK head of sales, credits ongoing investments and increased efficiencies in research and development to helping accelerate trait introgression and hybrid commercialization.
The NK corn portfolio includes high-yielding hybrids with industry-leading traits to meet a variety of needs in the field. New products in the Field Forged Series will feature advanced Agrisure Duracade, Agrisure Viptera and Agrisure Artesian traits, which protect genetic yield potential and offer premium above- and below-ground insect control in hybrids.
At the heart of developing new hybrids is Syngenta Seeds' proprietary Stalk Crusher Technology, which measures stalk strength for improved standability. With more than 500,000 stalks measured, NK has cultivated a 40% increase in field data points—enabling NK to double corn stalk integrity predictions, which supports smarter breeding for better standing hybrids.
Farmers can expect 26 total NK hybrids in the Field Forged Series for the 2022 growing season. Plus, NK retailers will have access to six Enogen corn hybrids, unique products that add value for farmers who produce grain or silage for livestock feed or market grain to ethanol plants.
