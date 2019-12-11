The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will hold an educational seminar on industrial hemp production on Dec. 19. The event will start with registration at 1 p.m, and run from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center, 1102 E. Drew St., Lubbock.
The cost is $20 for the public and is complimentary for AgriLife employees. An RSVP is required by Dec. 18 for all participants to 806-775-1740 or 806-746-6101.
The seminar, First Things – Considerations for Industrial Hemp in Texas, was organized by Calvin Trostle, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension agronomist, Lubbock, and Danny Nusser, AgriLife Extension regional program leader, Lubbock.
“Texas hemp production will become legal at some point in 2020,” said Trostle. “When depends on how quickly Texas Department of Agriculture can review and issue licenses once USDA approves Texas rules. But anyone who may be interested in growing hemp needs to be prepared. You would be ill-advised to wait until you receive your license to begin preparation.”
AgriLife Extension does not support or oppose hemp, explained Trostle.
“We are here to help educate our clientele and provide them the resources and knowledge to make informed decisions about hemp,” he said.
Trostle said AgriLife has been commended for its realistic assessment during meetings with potential growers, as well as through written and video materials produced to educate the public about potential pitfalls and possibilities within the new industry.
“As Texans well know, there is a lot of hype around the CBD aspect of hemp,” Trostle said. “But prices are now at their lowest since agricultural hemp production was initiated about five years ago. Prices are down as much as 70% since earlier this year. This substantially curtails all those unbelievable per-acre revenues that some earlier adopters report having achieved.”
Seminar speakers will include Trostle; Christina Reid, AgriLife Extension horticulture agent, Lubbock; Justin Benavidez, Ph.D., Texas A&M AgriLife Extension economist, Amarillo; and Brady Arthur, AgriLife Extension agent for agriculture and natural resources, Lubbock.
Topics covered will include:
• The background of industrial hemp.
• Opportunities in industrial hemp for fiber, grain and CBD.
• Common questions about hemp production.
• Major issues surrounding planting and poor planting seed quality.
• Preliminary agronomic considerations for production.
• What the anticipated Texas Department of Agriculture rules will be.
• Economic considerations and risks.
• Q&A about industrial hemp.
For further information about industrial hemp for Texas consult Texas A&M AgriLife Extension resources at https://agrilifeextension.tamu.edu//hemp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.