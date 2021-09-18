Oklahoma State University Extension, Jackson County Extension and Western Oklahoma State College, are hosting an early season wheat management meeting from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 23, in the Western Oklahoma State College’s Pioneer Room in Altus, Oklahoma.
Topics to be discussed include early season wheat management, weed control and herbicide management options in wheat and stocker and cow-calf feeding programs with wheat pasture.
Speakers include Amanda Silva, OSU small grains specialist; Mish Manuchehri, small grains weed science specialist, Marty New, southwest district area livestock specialist; and Gary Strickland, Jackson County ag educator and Southwest Research and Extension Center agronomist.
Pre-registration is requested, but not required, by noon Sept. 21 by contacting the Jackson County Extension office at 580-477-7962. There is a free sponsored lunch provided. Facemasks are requested for indoor and in-person meetings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.