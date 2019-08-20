While above average rainfall was received in and benefited a limited number of extremely isolated locations for the week ending Aug. 18, much of the state experienced another week of hot, dry weather, which exacerbated poor conditions in already dry pastures and non-irrigated crop fields, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Mountain Regional Field Office, New Mexico. Reports from Union County noted that up to 3 inches of moisture was received in portions of the county during the week, aiding rangelands, the early-seeded 2020 winter wheat crop, and soil moisture levels ahead of additional small grain seeding. Elsewhere, comments included an extreme need for rainfall and cooler temperatures. In Curry County, it was noted that irrigated crops were in fair to good condition, while crops in dryland fields were in poor condition following persistent heat and high winds. Topsoil moisture levels were reported as 38 percent adequate to surplus, compared with 36 percent last week, 30 percent last year, and a 5-year average of 45 percent. Pecan nut set was reported as 10 percent light, 80 percent moderate, and 10 percent heavy, compared with 63 percent light, 35 percent moderate, and 2 percent heavy last year.
Dryland fields in poor condition due to persistent heat, high winds (New Mexico)
