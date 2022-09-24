FrerkingRainbowSkyCornSummer.jpg

By Dylan Frerking, New Baden, Illinois.

The effects of dryness and drought this summer have begun to show up in the Sept. 12 World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates released by the United States Department of Agriculture, as estimated yields for both corn and soybeans fell below market expectations.

The report’s 2022-2023 U.S. corn outlook was for lower supplies, smaller feed and residual use, reduced exports and corn used for ethanol, and tighter ending stocks. The report reduced estimated corn yields and estimated production at 13.9 billion bushels, down 415 million bushels from August’s estimates. The estimated harvested area was also reduced. Yield estimates were down in all states except Illinois. The national average yield was forecast at 172.5 bushels per acre, down 2.9 bushels from previous estimates. Corn ending stocks for 2022 were down by 12% from the August forecast. The report, especially the tight ending stock, sent prices up.

