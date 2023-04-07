Drought isn't the only thing threatening this year's wheat harvest.

The bird cherry-oat aphid thrives on small grains including wheat in dry conditions. (Photo by Todd Johnson, Oklahoma State University Agriculture.)

Wheat harvest is two months away, and some of this year’s crop will be affected by not only drought conditions but also disease and insects.

On a recent episode of SUNUP, the agriculture television show of Oklahoma State University Extension, two specialists discussed the challenges producers could face during the next couple of months.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.