A free Drip Irrigation Workshop will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 11, 2020, in the vegetable garden of the Freedom Home Baptist Church, 3405 Oak Springs Drive in Austin.
The garden is located behind the church, and off-street parking is available in front of and along the east side of the church.
The workshop is coordinated by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service office in Travis County, and its volunteer horticultural organization, the Travis County Master Gardeners.
“Drip irrigation is an efficient way to conserve water and is an important tool in low water-use landscaping, such as Earth-Kind landscaping,” said Sheryl Williams, AgriLife Extension horticultural program assistant for Travis County.
Williams, a Travis County Master Gardener, said Earth-Kind landscaping, developed by Texas A&M AgriLife, is a combination of conventional and organic gardening techniques emphasizing reduced water use and chemical inputs.
“During this workshop, attendees will get hands-on experience by learning how to install a drip irrigation system from Travis County Master Gardener irrigation experts,” Williams said.
The workshop will be led by Williams and Travis County Master Gardener Joe Posern.
Attendees will receive instruction on drip irrigation system design and component assembly, as well as tips on irrigation layouts, plant placement and system maintenance.
“No prior irrigation experience or tools are needed, and the workshop will go forward rain or shine,” Williams said.
Attendees are asked to bring work gloves, safety glasses, appropriate weather gear and water. Space is limited, so RSVP as soon as possible at Drip Irrigation Workshop.
