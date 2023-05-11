If you happen to be an aspiring chef, culinary professional, or someone who simply has a competitive spirit and enjoys cooking, we’ve got the perfect event for you! Do you have what it takes to match your cooking skills against others from across the country in a competitive, national competition of culinary creativity? If so, then for you it’s sure to be a “wild” (rice) spring.

The Minnesota Cultivated Wild Rice Council is looking for talented, imaginative, and adventurous contestants to put their culinary flair and expertise in the kitchen to work in the 14th Annual “Get Wild with Wild Rice” recipe contest. All recipes must be original creations and must feature the deliciously distinctive flavor of the only cereal grain native to North America—wild rice.

image003.jpg

