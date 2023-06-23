Soybeans

(Journal stock photo.)

There were few changes to the June 9 World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates from the previous one. This month’s United States soybean supply and use projections for 2023-24 include higher beginning and ending stocks.

The higher beginning stocks reflected educed exports for 2022-23, which were down by 15 million bushels to 2 billion bushels, based on lower-than-expected shipments in May and increased competition from South America. Ending stocks were estimated at 8% of usage—a jump from the 5% of usage average over the past three years. Higher beginning stocks for the U.S. and Brazil were partly offset by lower stocks for Argentina, which is still suffering from a severe drought in some parts of the country.

