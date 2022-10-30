Corn Harvest-L Kimbrell-Summer.jpg

By Lindsay Kimbrell, Itasca, Texas.

The Mississippi and Ohio rivers have sunk to historically low levels in the wake of the drought that has also affected corn and soybean crop yields across the Midwest. While some grain cargoes continue to move, they are moving in tows, or groups of barges, that are reduced in size, with lighter loads. Barge rates have skyrocketed and millions of tons of grain cargoes have been diverted.

However, strong domestic demand for soybeans from soy crushers, combined with reduced United States yields and some continuing export demand from China for corn have kept both corn and soybean prices relatively high so far, with corn prices in the high $6 a bushel range and soybean prices in the high $13 a bushel range.

